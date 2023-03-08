Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, IIahi makes the decision to take part in the contest. Jordan, on the other hand, decides to sabotage her plans. Later, Jordon makes plans for Holi and manages to secure the necessary permissions from his teachers.

Later, Jahaan doesn’t like it when Jordan keeps Ilahi busy in order to stop her from practicing music. Jahaan gets even more furious and attacks Jordan when he learns that he wants to befriend Ilahi just for the sake of a challenge.

Now, in the coming episode, Jahaan is walking towards the gate when suddenly the goons snatch the pouch of money (50K) from Jahaan’s hand. Later, in college, Jahaan is humiliated for losing the money, especially by Jordan’s friends.

What will happen next?

