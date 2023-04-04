Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Beeji gives Elahi her blessings for the upcoming music competition, but Elahi can’t help but think about how Beeji destroyed Diljyot’s chance at success in the past.

Back in India, Jordan watches Elahi board a bus and head to the Gurudwara and later follows her as she performs rituals. He almost crashes his car when he sees Jahaan and Elahi talking on the bus. As Jahaan introduces Elahi to his mother, she hears Diljyot’s voice, and Maheep promises to prevent Elahi from advancing in the competition.

Now, in the coming episode, as the Great Indian Voice Competition approaches, Husna takes photos of Jahaan and Elahi. However, Jordan steps in and Husna ends up capturing photos of him with Elahi. Meanwhile, Beeji is seen tampering with Elahi’s food, but her plan is nearly discovered when Amardeep unexpectedly walks in. Beeji feeds the adulterated food to Elahi, hoping to affect her voice. Later, Jahaan surprises Elahi with fireflies and together they enjoy a magical moment as they practice under the tree.

Will Jordan get furious seeing Jahaan and Elahi?

