Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen the love for music being the driving force for all the three protagonists – Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig).

We have seen fights ensuing between Jordan and Jahaan. However, for Elahi and Jahaan, destiny holds a new beginning, with them staying in the same locality. Elahi will request Jahaan that they would sing and practice together and that she would need his help for finetuning herself. However, Jahaan had rejected the offer. However, he will feel bad and will want to apologize to Elahi.

At Husna’s sister’s wedding, both Jahaan and Jordan will appear. The ambience will soon be musically inclined with the two of them giving a breath-taking performance. Jahaan will use the moment to apologize to Elahi. The two of them will shake hands and will decide to practice together. However, this will not go down well with Jordan. As we know, Jordan intends getting back at Elahi. He will vow to create problems at Jahaan and Elahi’s practice time.

What will Jordan’s next step be?

