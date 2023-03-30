Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Jahaan and Shikha plan to leave but two goons point guns at them. However, Jahaan manages to escape. Meanwhile, Jordan and Elahi at the mandap are anxious as the wedding ceremony proceeds. The goons discover that Husna was making calls and force her to call Jordan to come out. Jordan’s friends at the Mehta Mansion are worried about his whereabouts and ask Maheep, who lies that she knows where Jordan is.

Later, Ranjeet slaps Husna, and the goons take Jordan to the railway track. Jahaan discovers Husna lying on the floor and learns about Jordan’s situation, prompting him to go and rescue him. Back at the mandap, Elahi points a knife at Ranjeet’s neck and demands that he tell the truth to everyone. Ranjeet pulls out his gun and aims it at Elahi.

Now, in the coming episode, the goons hold Dadi at gunpoint while Elahi is taken to Ranjeet. Jahaan and Jordan manage to rescue Elahi and confront Ranjeet, beating him up in the process. The lights go off, and chaos ensues. When the lights come back on, the goons have taken Elahi away and Shikha disguised in her veil stands in front of Ranjeet. The latter tries to put sindoor on her, but Shikha appears from under the veil, revealing the truth. Beeji is appalled by Ranjeet’s deceit and calls the police. Feeling ashamed, Beeji asks Elahi what she wants. Elahi expresses her desire to participate in the GIV.

Will Beeji let Elahi fulfill her dreams?

