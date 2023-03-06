Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) teaming up to practice. However, this does not go down well with Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig). He has vowed to ruin it for both of them.

Jordan goes ahead and plans a Holi event in college where the participants are invited to sing. Jordan has a mission in hand.

On the other hand, Elahi is jubilant as Beeji who got threatened by Elahi’s father, has agreed to cancel the alliance of Ranjeet (Abhianshu Vohra) that came for Elahi. Beeji will tell Ranjeet’s family that she has given her granddaughter a time of three years to finish college.

Ranjeet who has fallen for Elahi will vow to ruin Elahi’s dreams. He will be desperate to marry Elahi immediately. He will be seen following her to college. He will take pictures of Jordan and Jahaan fighting and Elahi trying to make peace. Ranjeet will vow to expose Elahi’s wrong acts in front of her family and hasten their marriage. On the other hand, Elahi will be warned by her Beeji that one wrong move will force her to marry her off.

What will happen next?

