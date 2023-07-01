ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar's misguided advice confuses Elahi

Elahi decides to meet her father, Amar, who advises her against signing the contract papers. Unbeknownst to Elahi, Amar has been manipulated by Jordan in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 15:24:05
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan convinces Elahi to consult Amar before making any decisions. As Elahi prepares to meet Amar, Maheep feigns illness. Meanwhile, Jordan confesses to Amar that he feels like a failure, and despite being married to Elahi, he feels utterly alone. This revelation takes Amar aback.

Elahi and Jordan are in the office to sign the contract, which is confirmed to Jordan that the contract for the album is not going to him but to Elahi. Maheep tries to manipulate Elahi by showing her the importance of husband and wife being dependent on each other and how they should always be together and not ahead of each other. However, Jordan puts on a façade and celebrates Elahi’s victory.

In the coming episode, Elahi meets her father, Amar, who advises her against signing the contract papers. Unbeknownst to Elahi, Amar has been manipulated by Jordan. Jahaan gains immense popularity in a parallel storyline with his exceptional singing talent. However, he adopts a new look and conceals his true identity, adding an element of mystery to his newfound stardom.

Will Jahaan return to India?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

