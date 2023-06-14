ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Devastated Elahi remembers Jahaan on her first night

Elahi imagines Jahaan while sleeping and wakes up in a flurry. She sees that no one is in the room and the lights are out, leaving the room dark in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 15:07:01
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out interesting twists and turns for the viewers. According to the plot, Elahi returns home with a broken heart as her marriage with Jahaan gets cancelled. However, Mahi manipulates Amar and asks him to consider Jordan for Elahi. Amar comes to speak to his daughter. He pleads with Elahi to accept Jordan and marry him for her good future. Elahi is forced to accept the alliance, and she decides to marry him.

Elahi comes to the mandap. She still waits for Jahaan to appear and stop the wedding. However, her dreams shatter when Jordan puts garland around her neck. Soon, Elahi and Jordan exchange garlands. They begin to take wedding vows together. Meanwhile, Jahaan tries to contact Elahi to reveal his parents’ accident.

In the coming episode, the wedding of Elahi and Jordan takes place, and the two enter the house. Elahi gets hurt during the Kangan ceremony, and her blood covers the bowl in red. Elahi remembers moments with Jahaan and feels devastated. Elahi requests that Jordan keep the lights on during the night as she fears darkness. Jordan pretends to be nice and agrees with her. Elahi imagines Jahaan while sleeping and wakes up in a flurry. She sees that no one is in the room, and the lights are out, leaving the room dark.

OMG!  Will Jahaan learn about Elahi and Jordan’s wedding?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

