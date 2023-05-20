Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan confess love

Jahaan climbs the giant wheel and reaches her. He shouts I love you Elahi. Soon, she reverts and says ‘I love you too.’ in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen engaging drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi arrives and catches Jordan’s attention at his brother Varun’s sangeet. Meanwhile, Baljeet is revealed to be Inderjeet’s brother, and Jahaan and Jordan are cousins. Jahaan makes a dramatic entry into the Mehta house and tries to win Elahi’s heart. He also meets Inderjeet and his grandparents. Jordan’s family meets Elahi, and Jahaan serves pani puri to Elahi with a sorry message. However, Elahi confronts Jahaan about his night with Pari, and Jahaan tries to explain himself, but Elahi is not ready to forgive him. Jahaan decides to get Elahi to forgive him and protect her from Jordan.

Jordan attempts to dance with Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, not letting him do so. During a partner-changing dance, Elahi and Jahaan dance together. However, when Jordan tries to talk to Elahi again, his sister pulls him away to dance with her. Later, Maheep plans to make Elahi fall by dropping oil on the stairs. As Elahi heads down the stairs, Jahaan saves her from falling on the oily surface. Maheep gets upset after her plan fails. Soon, Maheep informs Jordan that the final round of The Great Indian Voice will be a duet, and she wants Elahi as his partner. Jordan tells Elahi about the duet round, asking her to be his partner.

In the coming episode, Jahaan asks Elahi to become her partner and forgive him. Elahi ignore him initially. Later, she asks him to say something else. Soon, Jahaan climbs the giant wheel and reaches her. He shouts I love you Elahi. Soon, she reverts and says ‘I love you too.’

Aww! Are you excited to watch their love confession?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.