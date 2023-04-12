Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi impresses Beeji and Bua with her singing skills and clears the first round of auditions. Jordan tries to call Elahi, but she doesn’t answer.

Elahi excitedly tells the two other girls that the competition results are out, as we see them holding gas cans. She discovers she made it to the next round with Jahaan and Jordan. However, Maheep accuses Elahi of trying to eliminate the other two girls by putting gas in the washroom. Jahaan defends Elahi, but Bua and Dadi are happy that Elahi could be rusticated. Maheep asks for proof of Elahi’s innocence, and Jahaan and Elahi find CCTV footage from a nearby house.

In the coming episode, Jordan learns that the two girls leveled false allegations against Elahi. He proves her innocence. To cheer her up, Jahaan and Jordan sing and dance with her. Elahi and Jordan celebrate clearing the first round of auditions without Jahaan. Maheep warns Jahaan that Jordan is obsessed with Elahi and can go to any length to get what he wants but will leave her once bored. Elahi receives a message from Jahaan to meet him outside.

Will Jordan find out about Elahi and Jahaan’s meeting?

