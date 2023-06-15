ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jordan's wedding news breaks Jahaan’s heart

Jahaan learns about Elahi and Jordan's wedding through Husna, leaving him heartbroken. Meanwhile, Jordan devises a plan and purposely burns Elahi's hand, pretending it was an accident in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jun,2023 12:08:28
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi and Jordan exchange garlands. They begin to take wedding vows together. Meanwhile, Jahaan tries to contact Elahi to reveal his parents’ accident.

Later, Elahi gets hurt during the Kangan ceremony, and her blood covers the bowl in red. Elahi remembers moments with Jahaan and feels devastated. Elahi requests that Jordan keep the lights on at night as she fears darkness. Jordan pretends to be nice and agrees with her. Elahi imagines Jahaan while sleeping and wakes up in a flurry. She sees no one in the room, and the lights are out, leaving the room dark.

In the coming episode, Jordan enters the room, and Elahi hugs him, oblivious to his true intentions. Jordan is thrilled that his plan is succeeding, but he is displeased to see Elahi still holding onto memories of Jahaan. He notices the bracelet gifted by Jahaan on Elahi’s wrist and plots to remove it, wanting to erase all traces of Jahaan from her life. Amar arranges everything for Elahi’s pagh phera ceremony. However, Jordan is adamant about preventing Elahi from attending the ritual, as he believes her home is filled with Jahaan’s memories. Meanwhile, Jahaan learns about Elahi and Jordan’s wedding through Husna, leaving him heartbroken. Jordan devises a plan and purposely burns Elahi’s hand, pretending it was an accident.

How will Elahi live her life with Jordan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

