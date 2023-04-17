Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi meets Jahaan, who advises her to go home since Beeji must be worried about her. Jordan meets Jahaan, and the latter tells him to stay away from Elahi, but Jordan refuses and challenges him to a car race. The loser must leave Elahi. Elahi tells Beeji and Bua about the incident, and they’re worried. Jordan and Jahaan’s race began.

Jahaan’s car catches fire due to a petrol leak and crashes into a tree. He saves Jordan from falling off the cliff. Both are taken to the hospital by Jordan’s friends. Elahi gets to know about the accident and rushes to the hospital. Doctors inform Elahi that Jahaan’s condition is critical, and his vocal cords are damaged.

In the coming episode, Elahi seeks divine intervention for Jahaan’s recovery. Her heartfelt singing at the Gurudwara captures the attention of Pathaji, who reassures her that Jahaan will be alright. The doctor later confirms that Jahaan is out of danger, bringing a wave of relief over Elahi. However, Jahaan’s happiness is short-lived as he learns from his uncle that his parents have been homeless for the past few weeks. The weight of guilt and regret for falling in love crushes Jahaan, and he breaks down. Amid this, Elahi enters Jahaan’s room to reveal her love for him, holding prasad in her hand. Jahaan pretends to be asleep as Elahi stands there, ready to speak.

Will Elahi confess her love to Jahaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.