Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi deletes Jahaan’s video from Jordan's phone

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi notices Beeji mixing bhasam into the food while talking to Happy, shocking Elahi. As Beeji prepares to feed Elahi food laced with bhasam, Lucky also appears and requests to be fed. In a moment of quick thinking, Elahi drops the food on the floor to save Lucky from being poisoned. Furious, Elahi confronts Beeji and demands to know why she has added bhasam to her food. Beeji gets shocked and apologizes, even offering to leave the house. Elahi urges Beeji to stay and issues a warning, promising not to tell Amar as long as she doesn’t repeat the act.

Jordan and Jahaan exchange heated words, with Jordan mocking Jahaan for not being a part of the competition. Despite Elahi’s pleas, the other participants refuse to postpone the round for Jahaan, but Jordan agrees to help. Meanwhile, Jahaan sneaks into the meter room to check the wires. As Elahi performs on stage, Jahaan contemplates cutting the wires to delay the round. After some hesitation, he musters up the courage, causing the auditorium lights to go out. The round is postponed due to the electrical issues, but Jordan discovers that Jahaan is behind it and threatens to send him back to Canada with a video of him cutting the wires.

In the coming episode, Jahaan tries to grab Jordan’s phone to delete the video, but Elahi interrupts and informs him that the second round has been postponed. Jordan leaves, and Jahaan vents his frustration on Elahi, causing her to cry. Husna advises Elahi to talk to Jahaan again. Later, Jahaan and Jordan get into a fight, and in the scuffle, Elahi picks up Jordan’s phone and returns it to him. Jahaan becomes angry with Elahi, and Jordan tries to use the video as evidence against Jahaan. However, the video has mysteriously been deleted, causing Jordan and Jahaan to argue again. Maheep and his friends intervene and stop the fight. Jahaan thanks Baba ji for saving him and later meets Elahi at the gurudwara where he discovers that Elahi deleted the video. Elahi confesses her love to Jahaan again, and Jahaan asks her to leave him alone.

Is this the end of Jahaan and Elahi’s relationship?

