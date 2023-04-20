Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets heartbroken

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi requests the nurse to pass the phone to Jahaan, but Jahaan pretends to be asleep and instructs the nurse to convey the message. Once discharged from the hospital, Jahaan returns home, where Elahi runs to him and embraces him from behind. Jahaan reciprocates her feelings but refrains from acting on them.

Later, Elahi inquires about how Jahaan returned home and feels responsible for whatever happened. She gets shocked when she hears Jahaan’s voice and persists in asking how he lost it. As Elahi tends to his needs and helps with his medication, Jahaan lashes out at her, telling her to leave him alone.

In the coming episode, Elahi is shocked, unable to believe Jahaan’s rude and indifferent behavior towards her. Feeling extremely upset, Elahi leaves the room. At Elahi’s house, Bua is about to give her Haldi milk mixed with bhasam, but Amar intervenes and stops her, shocking Bua. Amar declares that he will be taking care of Elahi from now onwards. On the other hand, Jahaan feels hurt when Dolly inquires about Elahi, and Jordan believes that Jahaan will no longer interfere in Elahi’s life because of the accident.

Will Jordan come close to Elahi?

