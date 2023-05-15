Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi learns about Jahaan’s feelings for her

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken, Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi. Maheep is pressurized to apologize to Elahi for her behavior. Maheep, fuming with anger, decides to take revenge on Elahi. Jordan is thrilled that Maheep has apologized to Elahi. Later, Jordan instructs Pari to execute their next plan, which involves spiking Jahaan’s drink at a club.

Pari spills juice on Jahaan, and when Jahan gets busy cleaning, she spikes his drink by puts tablets in it. Jahaan drinks and starts feeling dizzy. Pari takes him to his room and goes close to him. Elahi passes Jahaan’s room and witnesses Pari and Jahaan’s intimate moments. She misunderstands Jahaan and cries.

In the coming episode, Elahi confronts Jahaan the next day about his relationship with Pari. However, Jahaan reveals that Pari is his friend and voice therapist. Elahi gets happy knowing that Pari is not Jahaan’s girlfriend. Later, Jahaan decides to go, and Elahi wishes that the former sees her once before going. Finally, Jahaan sees back, and Elahi dances in joy. She thinks that Jahaan also loves her.

Will Elahi and Jahaan confess their love for each other?

