Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi learns about Jahaan’s feelings for her

Elahi confronts Jahaan the next day about his relationship with Pari. However, Jahaan reveals that Pari is his friend and voice therapist in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 16:04:18
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken, Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi. Maheep is pressurized to apologize to Elahi for her behavior. Maheep, fuming with anger, decides to take revenge on Elahi. Jordan is thrilled that Maheep has apologized to Elahi. Later, Jordan instructs Pari to execute their next plan, which involves spiking Jahaan’s drink at a club.

Pari spills juice on Jahaan, and when Jahan gets busy cleaning, she spikes his drink by puts tablets in it. Jahaan drinks and starts feeling dizzy. Pari takes him to his room and goes close to him. Elahi passes Jahaan’s room and witnesses Pari and Jahaan’s intimate moments. She misunderstands Jahaan and cries.

In the coming episode, Elahi confronts Jahaan the next day about his relationship with Pari. However, Jahaan reveals that Pari is his friend and voice therapist. Elahi gets happy knowing that Pari is not Jahaan’s girlfriend. Later, Jahaan decides to go, and Elahi wishes that the former sees her once before going. Finally, Jahaan sees back, and Elahi dances in joy. She thinks that Jahaan also loves her.

Will Elahi and Jahaan confess their love for each other?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

