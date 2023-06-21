ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance

Jordan wants Elahi to undergo a style transformation for their finale performance. They meet with a designer who suggests changing Elahi's look, and though hesitant, she agrees in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 12:17:00
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is gearing up for interesting drama. According to the plot, Jahaan encounters a girl while visiting a department store, and their initial meeting turns into a heated exchange.

Meanwhile, at Mehta mansion, the guests sample the starters at the food table but express disregard for the pasta’s taste, leading to Maheep’s embarrassment and anger towards Rasika, who was responsible for the arrangements. Meanwhile, Dolly and Baljeet return home with Jahaan, only to find their house lavishly decorated, courtesy of Seerat. Jahaan realizes the gravity of Dolly’s condition as she remains in a coma, motivating him to find a job promptly. Seerat also arrives with groceries for the house, and Jahaan hesitates to accept her assistance.

In the coming episode, Seerat brings parathas for Jahaan and Baljeet, triggering Jahaan’s memories of Elahi and prompting him to abruptly leave. Jahaan confides in Baljeet about Elahi marrying Jordan in his absence. When questioned about her partner for the Great Indian Voice finals, Elahi succumbs to the pressure and takes Jordan’s name. Jordan wants Elahi to undergo a style transformation for their finale performance. They meet with a designer who suggests changing Elahi’s look, and though hesitant, she agrees and goes to the salon.

What are Jordan’s motives behind Elahi’s transformation?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

