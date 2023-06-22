Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s emotional breakdown post her transformation

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Dolly and Baljeet return home with Jahaan, only to find their house lavishly decorated, courtesy of Seerat. Jahaan realizes the gravity of Dolly’s condition as she remains in a coma, motivating him to find a job promptly. Seerat also arrives with groceries for the house, and Jahaan hesitates to accept her assistance.

Seerat brings parathas for Jahaan and Baljeet, triggering Jahaan’s memories of Elahi and prompting him to abruptly leave. Jahaan confides in Baljeet about Elahi marrying Jordan in his absence. When questioned about her partner for the Great Indian Voice finals, Elahi succumbs to the pressure and takes Jordan’s name. Jordan wants Elahi to undergo a style transformation for their finale performance. They meet with a designer who suggests changing Elahi’s look, and though hesitant, she agrees and goes to the salon.

In the coming episode, the hair stylists chop off Elahi’s locks. She is taken aback and breaks down in tears, mourning the loss of her cherished hair. Clutching the remaining strands, she flees from the salon. Along the way, Elahi catches sight of a well and envisions Jahaan’s presence, which grants her a glimmer of strength. Jahaan assures her that she remains the same Elahi, whether her hair is long or short. Meanwhile, Jahaan secures a job as both a waiter and a singer in a café.

How will Jordan react to Elahi’s transformation?

