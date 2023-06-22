ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s emotional breakdown post her transformation

The hair stylists chop off Elahi's locks. She is taken aback and breaks down in tears, mourning the loss of her cherished hair in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 12:30:47
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s emotional breakdown post her transformation

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Dolly and Baljeet return home with Jahaan, only to find their house lavishly decorated, courtesy of Seerat. Jahaan realizes the gravity of Dolly’s condition as she remains in a coma, motivating him to find a job promptly. Seerat also arrives with groceries for the house, and Jahaan hesitates to accept her assistance.

Seerat brings parathas for Jahaan and Baljeet, triggering Jahaan’s memories of Elahi and prompting him to abruptly leave. Jahaan confides in Baljeet about Elahi marrying Jordan in his absence. When questioned about her partner for the Great Indian Voice finals, Elahi succumbs to the pressure and takes Jordan’s name. Jordan wants Elahi to undergo a style transformation for their finale performance. They meet with a designer who suggests changing Elahi’s look, and though hesitant, she agrees and goes to the salon.

In the coming episode, the hair stylists chop off Elahi’s locks. She is taken aback and breaks down in tears, mourning the loss of her cherished hair. Clutching the remaining strands, she flees from the salon. Along the way, Elahi catches sight of a well and envisions Jahaan’s presence, which grants her a glimmer of strength. Jahaan assures her that she remains the same Elahi, whether her hair is long or short. Meanwhile, Jahaan secures a job as both a waiter and a singer in a café.

How will Jordan react to Elahi’s transformation?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt
Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Vikrant to get into a fight
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Vikrant to get into a fight
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
Reena Kapoor recalls her engagement day while shooting for a gripping sequence in the show ‘Ashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’
Reena Kapoor recalls her engagement day while shooting for a gripping sequence in the show ‘Ashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’
Extraction 2 Review: Every Bit As Engrossing As The First Film
Extraction 2 Review: Every Bit As Engrossing As The First Film
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?
Read Latest News