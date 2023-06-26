Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's memories make Jahaan emotional

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, the hair stylists chop off Elahi’s locks. She is taken aback and breaks down in tears, mourning the loss of her cherished hair. Clutching the remaining strands, she flees from the salon. Along the way, Elahi catches sight of a well and envisions Jahaan’s presence, which grants her a glimmer of strength. Jahaan assures her that she remains the same Elahi, whether her hair is long or short.

Meanwhile, Jahaan secures a waiter and singer job in a café. Jahaan excitedly informs his father about his new job, and Baljeet presents him with a new phone, urging him to call Elahi. Later, as Tina captures moments of Elahi and Jordan during their Great Indian Voice photo shoot, Jahaan attempts to reach out to Elahi. Still, unfortunately, Jordan intercepts the call and shows Jahaan a picture of the photoshoot, where Elahi looks happy.

In the coming episode, Jordan shares a happy photo featuring Elahi with Jahaan, triggering a flood of memories. Overwhelmed with grief, Jahaan drowns his sorrows in alcohol, unable to cope with the loss of his beloved Elahi. In a state of intoxication, he is startled to witness Elahi’s presence before him. Jahaan’s emotions lead him to express his feelings through a Shayari.

Will Elahi learn about Jahaan’s state?

