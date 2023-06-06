Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Elahi’s father suffers a heart attack during Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function. The family gets shocked and goes to his aid. However, after a while, he recovers, and Elahi heaves a sigh of relief. Soon, a team of police enters the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The latter gets shocked and tries to speak to the police. However, the inspector arrests Jordan and takes Jordan along with him.

In the coming episode, the Mayya ceremony of Jahaan and Elahi begins. Elahi envisions her mother, Diljyot, appearing and applying turmeric paste to her. Bua shares the Mayya ceremony with Maheep via video call, and Maheep vows to end everything soon, adding an air of anticipation. Later, Jahaan makes a secret plan to meet Elahi before the wedding. Jahaan manages to sneak into the house and visits Elahi’s room, where they share beautiful moments and exchange heartfelt gifts. Bua and Husna try to call Elahi for the ceremony, but they find the room locked.

Will Bua and Husna catch Elahi and Jahaan together?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

