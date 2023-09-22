Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi from terrorist

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns.

The family watches as Elahi crosses the threshold. On the other hand, in his room, Jordan dances with a cardboard cut-out of Elahi, then abruptly drops it on the bed. He later burns the cut-out, promising Maheep that he will win Elahi back. Meanwhile, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

Junooniyatt Ep 158 21st September 2023 Written Episode Update

How will Jahaan rescue Elahi from the terrorist?