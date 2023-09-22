Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi from terrorist

A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Sep,2023 14:45:31
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi from terrorist 854252

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns.

The family watches as Elahi crosses the threshold. On the other hand, in his room, Jordan dances with a cardboard cut-out of Elahi, then abruptly drops it on the bed. He later burns the cut-out, promising Maheep that he will win Elahi back. Meanwhile, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

Junooniyatt Ep 158 21st September 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger

How will Jahaan rescue Elahi from the terrorist?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi 853718
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house 853460
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and the family learns about Jahaan being Sultan 851747
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and the family learn about Jahaan being Sultan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan takes an extreme step to bring Jahaan and Elahi out of jail 851374
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan takes an extreme step to bring Jahaan and Elahi out of jail
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan files police complaint against Elahi 851060
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan files police complaint against Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan's name gets inked on Elahi's hand at mehendi ceremony 850921
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s name gets inked on Elahi’s hand at mehendi ceremony

Latest Stories

Filamchi Bhojpuri to air 50 WTPs during festive period 854251
Filamchi Bhojpuri to air 50 WTPs during festive period
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Show Runner Siddhartha Vankar 854254
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Showrunner Siddhartha Vankar
Auto Draft 854249
Exclusive: Jitendra Rai roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Perfect bridal hairstyles for your big day! Take leads from Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Shraddha Arya 854222
Perfect bridal hairstyles for your big day! Take leads from Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Shraddha Arya
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shot His Much-Awaited 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi 854242
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shot His Much-Awaited 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani 854233
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani
Read Latest News