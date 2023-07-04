ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India

Seerat is confident that Jahaan's video will go viral, but Jahaan remains unaffected. Determined to regain his parents' lost respect, Jahaan resolves to go to India, regardless of the challenges he may face in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 12:27:01
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi and Jordan are in the office to sign the contract, which is confirmed to Jordan that the contract for the album is not going to him but to Elahi. Maheep tries to manipulate Elahi by showing her the importance of husband and wife being dependent on each other and how they should always be together and not ahead of each other. However, Jordan puts on a façade and celebrates Elahi’s victory.

Elahi meets her father, Amar, who advises her against signing the contract papers. Unbeknownst to Elahi, Amar has been manipulated by Jordan. Jahaan gains immense popularity in a parallel storyline with his exceptional singing talent. However, he adopts a new look and conceals his true identity, adding an element of mystery to his newfound stardom.

In the coming episode, Jahaan records his first song, reminiscing about the moments he shared with Elahi. Seerat praises Jahaan, and he confides in her that his voice emerges from a broken heart. Seerat is confident that Jahaan’s video will go viral, but Jahaan remains unaffected. Seerat informs everyone that Jahaan’s video has garnered 50k likes within an hour. Determined to regain his parents’ lost respect, Jahaan resolves to go to India, regardless of the challenges he may face.

Will Jahaan’s return to India affect Elahi and Jordan’s relationship?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

