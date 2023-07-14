ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan

Jahaan reveals the truth about Elahi's accident to Dharam, who takes on the responsibility of uncovering the truth about Elahi and Jordan in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 12:36:12
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Jordan (Gautam Vig) abandons Elahi (Neha Rana) in a jungle, causing her distress and fear. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), feeling restless, drives to an unknown location from an event and experiences car trouble. Scared by the surrounding voices, Elahi runs towards the road but falls down. Jahaan comes closer to Elahi but fails to notice her. Jordan realizes his mistake of sending Elahi into the woods and returns to save her, realizing his love for her.

Jahaan hides upon seeing Amar and Jordan’s family in the corridor. He leaves in panic as he sees so many missed calls from Seerat. Elahi regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is in shock. On the other hand, Jahaan informs Seerat about Elahi’s accident. Amar is conflicted and decides to send Elahi back to her in-laws.

In the coming episode, Elahi is shocked when her father asks her to go back to the in-law’s house. After a conversation with Jordan, Elahi returns home with him, making it clear that she will not be treated the same way by Jordan. Jahaan reveals the truth about Elahi’s accident to Dharam, who takes on the responsibility of uncovering the truth about Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan is unable to focus and seeks for the truth.

Will Jahaan learn the truth about Jordan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

