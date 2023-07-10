ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan shocked to see Elahi and Jordan's special bond

Jordan holds Elahi close and walks happily together. Soon, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan happy with each other and gets shocked in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 18:21:12
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi visits the gurudwara, where the pathi ji suggests she starts teaching children. Embracing the opportunity, Elahi takes up the role of a teacher. While Jahaan continues balancing live shows and working at the cafe, Jordan also pursues his concert endeavours.

Seerat brings a big contract from Punjab to Jahaan’s attention, and after initial hesitation, Jahaan agrees. Together, Seerat and Jahaan embark on their journey to India. Jahaan instructs Seerat to check into a hotel upon their arrival in India. Seerat inquires about the reason behind it. Jahaan cryptically responds, mentioning that he needs to meet someone. Jahaan comes to Mehta house. Elahi, who has a strong intuition, senses Jahaan’s presence in her surroundings.

In the coming episode, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan together. While music plays in the background, Jordan holds Elahi close and walks happily together. Soon, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan happy with each other and gets shocked. Jahaan tries to hide his face and avoid contact with Elahi and Jordan.

Will Jahaan and Elahi meet?

