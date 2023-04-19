Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep confronts Jordan about the accident. Jordan dismisses it as a mere race between the boys. Just then, Elahi walks into Jordan’s room, creating an awkward tension between her and Maheep. Elahi rebukes Jordan for his immature behavior, and Jordan is pleased to see that she cares about him. However, Maheep realizes that Elahi may have been the reason behind the race.

Meanwhile, Amar informs Bua that Elahi had messaged him before going to the hospital, ensuring no questions were raised about her going out at night. Jordan enters Jahaan’s room and taunts him, accusing him of selecting that specific car before the race to make Jordan take the damaged one. Jordan rejoices over Jahaan’s vocal cord damage, causing immense pain to Jahaan.

In the coming episode, Elahi requests the nurse to pass the phone to Jahaan, but Jahaan pretends to be asleep and instructs the nurse to convey the message. Once discharged from the hospital, Jahaan returns home, where Elahi runs to him and embraces him from behind. Jahaan reciprocates her feelings but refrains from acting on them. Elahi inquires about how Jahaan returned home and feels responsible for whatever happened. She gets shocked when she hears Jahaan’s voice and persists in asking how he lost it. As Elahi tends to his needs and helps with his medication, Jahaan lashes out at her, telling her to leave him alone.

Will Jahaan be able to control his feelings toward Elahi?

