Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan’s condition to worsen

Elahi rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 16:41:58
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan’s condition to worsen 855650

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi tries to help the people and find a way to escape. However, one of the terrorists’ slaps Elahi for acting smart. Meanwhile, Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others.

Elahi and Jahaan’s smart act helps the police to nab the terrorists. One of the terrorists manages to set himself free and comes in front of Jahaan and Elahi. Frustrated by Elahi’s action, the terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked.

In tonight’s episode, Jahaan gets rushed to the hospital. Elahi prays at the roadside temple, recalling Jahaan’s love for her. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

Junooniyatt Ep 160 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Frustrated by Elahi’s action, the terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 855338
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi 855298
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages 854666
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi from terrorist 854252
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi from terrorist
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja in need of money to save her mother 853908
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja in need of money to save her mother
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi 853718
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi

Latest Stories

Urvashi Rautela Goes Bold Wearing Pink Bustier Mini Dress In Mirror Selfie 855579
Urvashi Rautela Goes Bold Wearing Pink Bustier Mini Dress In Mirror Selfie
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister? 855590
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister?
Oakley and Rohit Sharma team up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of good vision 855595
Oakley and Rohit Sharma team up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of good vision
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO's First Indian Brand Ambassador 855593
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO’s First Indian Brand Ambassador
Did You Know? – 'Teri Mitti' fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj' 855587
Did You Know? – ‘Teri Mitti’ fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag 855576
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag
Read Latest News