Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan’s condition to worsen

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi tries to help the people and find a way to escape. However, one of the terrorists’ slaps Elahi for acting smart. Meanwhile, Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others.

Elahi and Jahaan’s smart act helps the police to nab the terrorists. One of the terrorists manages to set himself free and comes in front of Jahaan and Elahi. Frustrated by Elahi’s action, the terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked.

In tonight’s episode, Jahaan gets rushed to the hospital. Elahi prays at the roadside temple, recalling Jahaan’s love for her. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

Junooniyatt Ep 160 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

