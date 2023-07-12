ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle

Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle. Elahi, scared by the surrounding voices, runs towards the road but falls down. Jahaan comes closer to Elahi but fails to notice her in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 12:38:56
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle 832990

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan together. While music plays in the background, Jordan holds Elahi close and walks happily together. Soon, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan happy with each other and gets shocked. Jahaan tries to hide his face and avoid contact with Elahi and Jordan.

Elahi expresses her worries about her career to Jordan in the car, unaware he denied a contract on her behalf. Elahi confronts Jordan after learning the truth and decides to meet the M Series guy. Elahi discusses her situation with Husna, who supports her decision. Later, Jordan watches Elahi sleeping in a different room and plans for a new chapter where Elahi will see a new Jordan.

In the coming episode, Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle, causing her distress and fear. Jahaan, feeling restless, drives to an unknown location from an event and experiences car trouble. Scared by the surrounding voices, Elahi runs towards the road but falls down. Jahaan comes closer to Elahi but fails to notice her. Jordan realizes his mistake of sending Elahi into the woods and returns to save her, realizing his love for her.

Will Elahi and Jahaan finally cross paths?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

