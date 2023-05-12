ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club

Jordan instructs Pari to execute their next plan, which involves spiking Jahaan's drink at a club in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 14:19:26
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep takes Jordan to an isolated location and confronts him about losing focus on his dreams due to his relationship with Elahi. Jordan assures Maheep that choosing Elahi doesn’t mean he is giving up on his aspirations.

Despite Jahaan’s upcoming competition round, Maheep remains stubborn, believing that Elahi will leave Jordan once she attains fame. This angers Jordan, and he discusses his next plan with Pari. Later, Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked. Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi.

In the coming episode, Maheep is pressurized to apologize to Elahi for her behavior. Maheep, fuming with anger, decides to take revenge on Elahi. Jordan is thrilled that Maheep has apologized to Elahi. Later, Jordan instructs Pari to execute their next plan, which involves spiking Jahaan’s drink at a club.

Will Pari and Jordan’s plan work?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

