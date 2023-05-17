ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan's selection at the competition

Jahaan's stunning performance garners cheers from the audience while Jordan seethes with anger. The names of the selected contestants are announced. Jordan enraged to discover that Jahaan has been selected in Colors TV's Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 10:36:09
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Jordan meets Pari and nearly warns her that Jahaan may not be able to perform in the next round. Unbeknownst to them, Elahi and Husna overhear Pari shattering Jahaan’s confidence. Despite his struggles, Jahaan decides to try his best, but he breaks down on the stage when he’s unable to sing. On the other hand, Elahi is torn between wanting to help Jahaan and her commitment to the competition.

Later, on the day of the competition, Jordan tells Pari that Jahaan shouldn’t sing. However, Maheep overhears their conversation and discovers that Pari is Jahaan’s voice therapist. As Jahaan prepares to go on stage, Elahi accidentally answers a call from Jahaan’s parents. His mother begs Elahi to help her son since she’s the only one who can. Jahaan is about to give up when he hears Elahi’s voice in his headphones, which inspires him to sing. Jahaan delivers an incredible performance that mesmerizes everyone.

In the coming episode, Jahaan’s stunning performance garners cheers from the audience while Jordan seethes with anger. Elahi recalls her commitment and leaves the venue. Despite Jahaan’s desire to speak with Elahi, he cannot do so as everyone congratulates him on his performance. When Elahi’s name is announced, she walks up to the stage and begins singing, captivating everyone in attendance. Elahi finishes her song, leaving the audience spellbound. The names of the selected contestants are announced. Jordan is enraged to discover that Jahaan has been selected. Later, Jahaan catches up with Elahi and apologizes for his behavior, but Elahi tells him she has nothing to do with him anymore. Her self-respect is paramount, and she sees their debts as settled.

Will Elahi’s decision regarding Jahaan change?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

