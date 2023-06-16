Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi requests that Jordan keep the lights on at night as she fears darkness. Jordan pretends to be nice and agrees with her. Elahi imagines Jahaan while sleeping and wakes up in a flurry. She sees no one in the room, and the lights are out, leaving the room dark. Jordan enters the room, and Elahi hugs him, oblivious to his true intentions

Amar arranges everything for Elahi’s pagh phera ceremony. However, Jordan is adamant about preventing Elahi from attending the ritual, as he believes her home is filled with Jahaan’s memories. Meanwhile, Jahaan learns about Elahi and Jordan’s wedding through Husna, leaving him heartbroken. Jordan devises a plan and purposely burns Elahi’s hand, pretending it was an accident.

In the coming episode, Jordan pleads with Elahi, urging her not to attend the pagh phera ceremony at her house, fearing that her family will think he hasn’t taken care of her due to her burnt hand. Despite initial resistance, Elahi agrees to forgo the event, considering Jordan’s family’s reputation. In a gesture of reconciliation, Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace. In Jordan’s family, preparations are underway for a grand party where Elahi will be introduced to their business colleagues and welcomed into the family. On the other hand, Jahaan encounters a girl while visiting a department store, and their initial meeting turns into a heated exchange.

Will this new girl have any connection with Elahi and her family?

