Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan

Jahaan is summoned by Jordan to an auditorium, where he confronts Jahaan, revealing that he knows Jahaan is Sultan in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Aug,2023 15:14:22
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Dolly eagerly prepares for Elahi’s (Neha Rana) return. Jordan, however, dramatically insists that Elahi won’t come back. To everyone’s surprise, Elahi’s voice singing chaupai fills the air. Jordan threatens Elahi about revealing the truth of Elahi’s marriage to Dolly. Tension rises as Elahi worries about the consequences.

Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrives with his and Elahi’s wedding album, intending to show it to Dolly. Jahaan and Elahi plead with Jordan not to reveal the truth to Dolly, and Jordan agrees under the condition that Jahaan must touch his feet in front of everyone. A family gathering is organized, and Elahi tries to create a diversion by claiming there’s a rat in the house, but Jordan remains determined. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) decides to touch Jordan’s feet to protect the secret.

In the coming episode, Jordan presents Elahi with a photo frame containing a picture of her and Jahaan. Jordan hints at needing a favour from Jahaan but doesn’t specify the request immediately. Jordan hangs the same photo frame on the wall at the Mehta house. Later, Jahaan is summoned by Jordan to an auditorium, where he confronts Jahaan, revealing that he knows Jahaan is Sultan.

How will Jahaan react to this revelation?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

