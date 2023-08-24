Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Dolly eagerly prepares for Elahi’s (Neha Rana) return. Jordan, however, dramatically insists that Elahi won’t come back. To everyone’s surprise, Elahi’s voice singing chaupai fills the air. Jordan threatens Elahi about revealing the truth of Elahi’s marriage to Dolly. Tension rises as Elahi worries about the consequences.

Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrives with his and Elahi’s wedding album, intending to show it to Dolly. Jahaan and Elahi plead with Jordan not to reveal the truth to Dolly, and Jordan agrees under the condition that Jahaan must touch his feet in front of everyone. A family gathering is organized, and Elahi tries to create a diversion by claiming there’s a rat in the house, but Jordan remains determined. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) decides to touch Jordan’s feet to protect the secret.

In the coming episode, Jordan presents Elahi with a photo frame containing a picture of her and Jahaan. Jordan hints at needing a favour from Jahaan but doesn’t specify the request immediately. Jordan hangs the same photo frame on the wall at the Mehta house. Later, Jahaan is summoned by Jordan to an auditorium, where he confronts Jahaan, revealing that he knows Jahaan is Sultan.

How will Jahaan react to this revelation?