Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan purchases lehenga for Elahi, Jahaan gets shocked 

Elahi finds a beautiful lehenga. However, upon seeing the exorbitant price tag, she decides against buying it. Later, Jordan purchases the same lehenga for Elahi in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 12:33:49
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Jordan, in a state of emotional distress, pleads with Maheep to help him marry Elahi. Maheep assures Jordan that she will arrange their marriage within three days but on the condition that he actively participates in all the wedding functions.

Jordan seizes the opportunity to become involved in the preparations for Elahi’s wedding when he comes to the rescue by arranging a generator, solving a problem faced by Elahi’s family. Impressed by Jordan’s assistance, Amar asks him to contribute further to the wedding arrangements, granting him direct entry into the festivities. Meanwhile, Jahaan senses that Jordan has ulterior motives.

In the coming episode, Elahi and Jahaan plan to go out for wedding shopping. However, they face transportation issues. To impress Elahi’s family, Jordan surprises them with a brand-new car, but Elahi chooses to stick with Jahaan and opts for an auto-rickshaw instead. This angers Jordan. While shopping for wedding attire, Elahi finds a beautiful lehenga. However, upon seeing the exorbitant price tag, she decides against buying it. Jahaan feels disheartened looking at the price. To lift Jahaan’s spirits, Elahi purchases an ear stud for him as a token of her love, as Jahaan had gifted her his ear stud earlier. As Jahaan is about to leave the store, he unexpectedly spots Jordan purchasing the same lehenga.

Will Elahi accept the lehenga from Jordan?

