Jordan discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan cleverly diffuses the tension by explaining that “EJ” stands for Elahi and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta). He then dances to the ‘Firecracker’ song while keeping his eyes on Elahi. Dolly meets with the ancestral pandit to arrange the wedding rituals for Jahaan and Elahi, leaving the couple shocked when they overhear this conversation.

During the mehendi ceremony, while applying mehendi on Elahi’s (Neha Rana) palm instead of Jahaan, Jordan’s (Gautam Vig) name gets written. In shock, Dolly says that it’s a bad omen. During the Jaimala ceremony, tensions escalate with every passing moment, irking Jordan. Just as the fake pandit is about to commence the pooja, the ancestral Panditji unexpectedly arrives, leaving everyone in shock. Meanwhile, Jordan rushes to the police station to file a complaint, alleging that Elahi, who is already married to him, is marrying Jahaan.

In tonight’s episode, Jahaan and Elahi find themselves locked in the same cell, where they finally address and resolve the misunderstandings stemming from Jahaan abandoning Elahi at the wedding mandap. Meanwhile, Jordan, back at home, informs everyone that he has sent Jahaan and Elahi to a luxurious 5-star hotel for their wedding night. However, Jordan soon discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released.

Will Jahaan and Elahi get released from jail?