Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan's emotional confession shocks Amar

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan awakens abruptly from a disturbing dream, longing for Elahi. Intrigued, Jahaan descends to witness Elahi and Jordan’s performance. Although Jahaan’s father attempts to turn off the TV, Jahaan insists on watching Elahi perform and win.

Baljeet gifts Jahaan an electric guitar, and he sings a song for Dolly, hoping to awaken her from coma. Seerat, captivated by Jahaan’s singing in front of Dolly, seeks to capture his talent by recording his performances. Meanwhile, Elahi visits the gurudwara to offer her gratitude and serve as a gesture of thankfulness for her victory. On the other hand, Jordan attempts to manipulate Elahi regarding the contract papers, expressing his reluctance to proceed without her if the music label chooses him. He aims to dissuade her from signing the papers.

In the coming episode, Jordan, to manipulate Elahi, convinces her that she needs to consult Amar before making any decisions. As Elahi prepares to meet Amar, Maheep feigns illness. Meanwhile, Jordan confesses to Amar that he feels like a failure, and despite being married to Elahi, he feels utterly alone. This revelation takes Amar aback.

Will Amar confront Elahi on Jordan’s confession?

