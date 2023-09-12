Television | Spoilers

During the mehendi ceremony, while applying mehendi on Elahi’s palm instead of Jahaan, Jordan’s name gets written in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan passionately declares his possessiveness over Elahi, emphasizing that she only belongs to him. Elahi, (Neha Rana) on the other hand, responds with a selfless commitment to Dolly Aunty. She gets angry and tells Jordan (Gautam Vig) that she will even have a fake marriage if it serves her best interests.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) thinks about Husna’s words wherein she reveals that Elahi is still in love with him. Soon, Elahi comes to meet him and it starts raining. Elahi asks Jahaan to join him for a dance in the rain. The two get romantic and share sizzling moments. Elahi also asks Jahaan about his feeling and the latter confesses his love for her.

In tonight’s episode, during the Sangeet ceremony, Jordan cleverly diffuses the tension by explaining that “EJ” stands for Elahi and Jahaan. He then dances to the ‘Firecracker’ song while keeping his eyes on Elahi. Dolly meets with the ancestral pandit to arrange the wedding rituals for Jahaan and Elahi, leaving the couple shocked when they overhear this conversation. During the mehendi ceremony, while applying mehendi on Elahi’s palm instead of Jahaan, Jordan’s name gets written. In shock, Dolly says that it’s a bad omen.

Junooniyatt Ep 151 11th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Is this a part of Jordan’s new plan to make Elahi his?