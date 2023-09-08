Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, Elahi (Neha Rana) witnesses Jordan’s evil behaviour and speaks up. She mentions that she is silent that doesn’t mean that she would bear his brunt. However, Jordan (Gautam Vig) talks cheaply to Elahi. Soon, Maheep raises her voice and mentions that Jordan was wrong today and his act was uncalled for. Jordan is shocked to see his mother against him because of Elahi.

Dolly, eager to witness Elahi and Jahaan’s marriage, decides to share her own wedding dress with Elahi as a symbol of her excitement. However, things take a dramatic turn when Maheep, with questionable intentions, puts Dolly’s life in danger. This harrowing experience pushes Jahaan to reluctantly agree to the wedding, leaving Elahi (Neha Rana) understandably upset and angered by the circumstances.

In the coming episode, Dolly has gone all out to prepare a lively celebration with a dhol to mark Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi’s wedding. However, Jordan, upon discovering the wedding, becomes absolutely furious and causes a scene. In response to Jordan’s outburst, Maheep and Inder swiftly intervene, leading him into a separate room and locking the door, effectively isolating him from the celebration.

Will Jordan be able to stop Elahi and Jahaan’s wedding?