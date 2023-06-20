ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party

The guests sample the starters at the food table but express disregard for the pasta's taste, leading to Maheep's embarrassment in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Jun,2023 17:53:50
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan pleads with Elahi, urging her not to attend the pagh phera ceremony at her house, fearing that her family will think he hasn’t taken care of her due to her burnt hand. Despite initial resistance, Elahi agrees to forgo the event, considering Jordan’s family’s reputation. In a gesture of reconciliation, Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace.

In Jordan’s family, preparations are underway for a grand party where Elahi will be introduced to their business colleagues and welcomed into the family. On the other hand, Jahaan encounters a girl while visiting a department store, and their initial meeting turns into a heated exchange.

In the coming episode, Maheep humiliates Husna and bars her from entering Elahi’s room, causing Husna to leave the party. At Mehta mansion, the guests sample the starters at the food table but express disregard for the pasta’s taste, leading to Maheep’s embarrassment and anger towards Rasika, who was responsible for the arrangements. Meanwhile, Dolly and Baljeet return home with Jahaan, only to find their house lavishly decorated, courtesy of Seerat. Jahaan realizes the gravity of Dolly’s condition as she remains in a coma, motivating him to find a job promptly. Seerat also arrives with groceries for the house, and Jahaan hesitates to accept her assistance.

Will this new girl bring happiness in Jahaan’s life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

