Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan pleads with Elahi, urging her not to attend the pagh phera ceremony at her house, fearing that her family will think he hasn’t taken care of her due to her burnt hand. Despite initial resistance, Elahi agrees to forgo the event, considering Jordan’s family’s reputation. In a gesture of reconciliation, Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace.

In Jordan’s family, preparations are underway for a grand party where Elahi will be introduced to their business colleagues and welcomed into the family. On the other hand, Jahaan encounters a girl while visiting a department store, and their initial meeting turns into a heated exchange.

In the coming episode, Maheep humiliates Husna and bars her from entering Elahi’s room, causing Husna to leave the party. At Mehta mansion, the guests sample the starters at the food table but express disregard for the pasta’s taste, leading to Maheep’s embarrassment and anger towards Rasika, who was responsible for the arrangements. Meanwhile, Dolly and Baljeet return home with Jahaan, only to find their house lavishly decorated, courtesy of Seerat. Jahaan realizes the gravity of Dolly’s condition as she remains in a coma, motivating him to find a job promptly. Seerat also arrives with groceries for the house, and Jahaan hesitates to accept her assistance.

Will this new girl bring happiness in Jahaan’s life?

