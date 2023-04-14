Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi and Jordan celebrate clearing the first round of auditions without Jahaan. Maheep warns Jahaan that Jordan is obsessed with Elahi and can go to any length to get what he wants but will leave her once bored. Elahi receives a message from Jahaan to meet him outside.

Later, Elahi meets Jahaan, who advises her to go home since Beeji must be worried about her. Jordan meets Jahaan, and the latter tells him to stay away from Elahi, but Jordan refuses and challenges him to a car race. The loser must leave Elahi. Elahi tells Beeji and Bua about the incident, and they’re worried. Jordan and Jahaan’s race began.

In the coming episode, Jahaan’s car catches fire due to a petrol leak and crashes into a tree. He saves Jordan from falling off the cliff. Both are taken to the hospital by Jordan’s friends. Elahi gets to know about the accident and rushes to the hospital. Doctors inform Elahi that Jahaan’s condition is critical, and his vocal cords are damaged.

Will Jahaan lose his voice?

