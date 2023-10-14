Television | Spoilers

Jordan drowns unconscious Jahaan in the bathtub and leaves. Elahi witnesses unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. Elahi gets shocked and rushes to help him in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi arrives at the concert venue, and Jordan tries to make her drink water from the flask. However, fortunately, the flask falls, preventing Elahi from taking a sip. Unbeknownst to them, Jahaan, in disguise, also arrives at the venue to protect Elahi from Jordan. Elahi takes the stage to sing a song dedicated to her mother. Before Elahi (Neha Rana) can sing, she starts coughing uncontrollably, and Jordan rushes on stage to save the day.

Jahaan returns home in a dejected state and drunk. Elahi, concerned for him, tends to his needs. They have a conversation where Jahaan expresses his confusion about Elahi’s behaviour. Jordan witnesses their close interaction which makes him approach them with anger. Elahi intervenes on Jordan’s behalf and leaves. Jordan (Gautam Vig) mocks Jahaan by saying that Elahi only loves him. Later, in the night, an agitated Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub and keeping the tap on to make it look like a natural death.

Junooniyatt Ep 175 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

