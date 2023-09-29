Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan

The family questions Jordan, to which he tells them that it was Elahi’s choice to return to the house as his wife. Jahaan is shocked and questions Elahi’s decision in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Sep,2023 17:55:33
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) with the same blood type is unreachable. Elahi tries to search for the blood and prays for help at a temple where Jordan (Ankit Gupta) appears, willing to donate, at a condition. He asks Elahi to give a second chance to their marriage in return for blood. Elahi agrees to Jordan’s condition and Jordan saves Jahaan’s life.

Elahi marries Jordan as per the condition and comes home along with him. Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple. When the family refuses to welcome Elahi, Jordan does the aarti of the new bahu and welcomes her into the house.

In the coming episode, after the surprising grehpravesh ceremony, a flashback will be shown revealing the condition that Jordan had kept in front of Elahi. Jordan asked Elahi to be his wife for a month in exchange for donating blood to Jahaan. The family questions Jordan, to which he tells them that it was Elahi’s choice to return to the house as his wife. Jahaan is shocked and questions Elahi’s decision. Later a mishap happens when Elahi switches on the fan and red chili powder spreads across the room. Jordan rushes to protect Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, accusing Jordan of wrongdoing to Elahi.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

