Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 160 Spoiler: Anmol And Rajat Enjoy A Romantic Date

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, Anmol comes inside the house to stop Rajat and the foreign investor, but the gunpowder blasts. However, Anmol hears Rajat’s voice and then understands that it was her dream. Soon, she makes everyone dance with her to impress Jalebi’s God and quickly removes the gunpowder-mixed dough outside the house.

Naman brings Mridula out of the house and asks her to leave, but she denies it. At the same time, a man throws a cigarette in the gun power mixer, which blasts and Mridula turns all black. On the other hand, satisfied with the delicious Jalebi, the foreign investor signs a deal with Rajat. Soon, Divyasa comes home and takes the gun from Rajat. Rajat grabs the gun and says that he will give her another gun, but not this one.

On the other hand, Naman and Mridula plan a new trick to prove Rajat is a bad father. Rajat gives a surprise to Anmol and thanks her for all her efforts. Soon, both of them spend romantic time together, which turns out to be Anmol’s dream, but she becomes happy. Naman steals the real gun from Rajat’s cupboard, which Anmol sees from behind and asks to stop, but he runs away. Then soon, all the family members gather, and Naman asks everyone to sleep and says that he will handle it, but Anmol notices Naman’s wet shoes, which somehow he manages to lie, but Anmol gets suspicious of Naman.

What will happen next? How will Anmol find the truth? Drop your views in the comments box below.