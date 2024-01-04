Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 166 Spoiler: Anmol Eats Poisoned Pasta

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Anmol eats the pasta to prove her innocence, and soon, blood comes out of her mouth. Mridula laughs at her situation. Kanchan asks her the reason for her laughter, and she realizes that it is her dream. While in reality, Anmol stands still even after consuming poisonous food, which leaves Mridula in shock.

Later, Sunheri enters the kitchen and finds that the pasta was poisoned in real life, and Anmol consumes it for Rajat. Soon, Sunheri shares this with Rajat, and he asks Anmol to come with her. But Mridula asks Kanchan to talk with Anmol. However, Naman comes to save Anmol and spoils Kanchan’s saree, and she goes to clean it. Soon, everyone takes Anmol to the room and calls the doctor. At the same time, Mridula hints to Kanchan that something is fishy, and she asks her to call Anmol.

Sunheri reveals that Anmol is busy in Puja, so she will come in some time. But Mridula insists Kanchan go inside the room and check herself. But before that, Anmol eats Belpatra, makes herself fine, and presents in front of everyone, leaving them in shock.

