Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Full Episode, No 137: Uday And Nandani Get Married, Anmol Challenges

Users are witnessing interesting dramas in Dangal TV‘s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana show. In the show, you witnessed Naman taking his sister Nandani with him, and at that moment, Uday came, stopped Naman and Nandani, and ordered his goons to imprison Naman.

On the other hand, Rajat is on his way to the Registration office so that he can stop Uday and Nandani’s marriage from becoming legal. But when Rajat reaches the Registration office, he finds a letter from Uday stating that he already knew that Rajat would come to the office, so he prepared everything earlier.

In contrast, Anmol reaches home, where she finds that the door is closed, and so she shouts to open it. But her brother Uday, before opening the door, forces Nandani to get married legally by putting a gun on her brother Naman’s head.

Lastly, when Anmol enters the house, she tells her brother Uday that what he did was wrong, and so now she will take care of Nandani, and if she gets even a small scratch, Anmol will give herself a double scratch.

It will be interesting to see how Anmol will safeguard Nandani from her brother and mother.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.