Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Full Episode No 141: Mridula Drags Family Members To Jail

In Dangal TV’s show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana viewers are getting entertained with gripping drama. And now, the audience will see that Mridula plans a new conspiracy and puts an empty cooker on the gas. She asks Anmol to take medicine and stays inside the kitchen alone. Soon, the cooker blasts, and Mridula gets trapped around the fire. Mridula begins to shout for help; hearing this, all the family members gather to help her, but at the same time, the police arrive and save Mridula from the fire.

After coming out, Mridula puts the blame for planning the murder on all the family members. To this, Anmol tries to explain to the cops that Mridula is lying and that this is her plan. But the cops refrain from accepting Anmol’s request and take all the family members to jail. Soon, Anmol calls Rajat and explains everything. Rajat reaches the Police station, where he gets to know that if his family members are not proven innocent, they can’t leave them.

On the other hand, Anmol orders Mridula to free all the family members, but Mridula pushes Anmol back and denies her request. Rajat comes into the scene and holds Anmol. Meanwhile, Mridula warns Rajat that if she does not marry her now, then she will not let her family members come out. To this, Rajat says he won’t go down on his knees in front of her. What will happen? How will Rajat save his family members? Drop your views in the comments box.