Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta and Virat plan to trap Isha through Priyanka; execute their plan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) deciding to leave the house of Jahan in order to keep her out of their problems. As we know, Amruta and Virat (Arijit Taneja) have found out Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) involvement in the trap set for Harsh. They are on the verge of exposing Isha and trapping Priyanka in her own game.

We have seen Virat planning big and bringing Amruta and his mother Bhavani back to the terrace of their house. Amruta will thank Dildar for giving this idea and saving them. Babita will have no means to change Dildar’s decision. With Amruta being in the same house now, Priyanka and Babita will worry about how they are going to send Amruta out of the house.

At this juncture, Amruta and Virat will steal Priyanka’s phone and send a message to Isha, asking her to come to a specific hotel the next day where they will shoot a close scene with another guy post which the guy’s face will be morphed with Harsh so that it is used as a proof against Harsh. Isha will also see the message and agree to it.

Amruta and Virat will carefully place Priyanka’s phone back without her having any knowledge of their action.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.