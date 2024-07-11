Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Harsh threatens to kill himself; Amruta-Virat get stunned

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Harsh being put behind bars for having tried to molest a minor girl. As we know, Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) had a hand in the entire plan, where she used Isha to trap Harsh. Now, with Harsh being put behind bars, Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) had no option but to accumulate proof to save Harsh. They trapped Isha in the game plan. Amruta and Virat disguised themselves and captured Isha’s statement on camera which could prove Harsh innocent.

However, even before Amruta and Virat can submit this proof to the police station, there will be a big drama. The upcoming episode will focus on Harsh’s confused mental state. When he will be brought out of the cell, with the police mocking him for becoming a rapist when he aimed to be a doctor, Harsh will lose his cool. He will spot the gun in the officer’s waist and will take it out and aim at himself. He will threaten to kill himself. Virat and Amruta who will be headed to meet Harsh, will be shocked at Harsh’s act.

Can they save Harsh’s life?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.