Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Virat and Amruta get troubled by a mice; end up in each other’s arms

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting into a new problem with her brother Harsh being arrested for getting physical with a girl who is a minor by age. Virat (Arijit Taneja), as usual, has stood by Amruta and has told her that they will fight this phase out and save Harsh. Amruta and Virat’s relationship is again on the verge of getting better with the test of time. We saw Virat saving them when the ladies from the society voiced about Amruta and family exiting their building.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta, Bhavani and Jahan facing problems after problems, wherein they will find that the society people have decided to throw their everyday litter and garbage in front of their house. Jahan will shockingly fall down, slipping against the litter and will suffer a back injury. Amruta will not know how to deal with it. Bhavani and Amruta will decide to leave the house of Jahan, so that she can live without any problems.

Amidst this, owing to the litter being present everywhere in the vicinity of their house, a mice will enter the house and will torment Amruta. Amruta will be seen with a broom in hand, trying to send the mice out of the house. But the pesky animal will run all around the house, and create trouble. Virat will hear noises of Amruta from the house, and will come in only to find himself being doubly scared by the presence of the mice. He will stand on top of a stool, being worried about his safety. He will also pull Amruta on the stool, and the two of them will end up holding each other in their arms.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 219 7th July Written Episode Update

Virat saved Amruta and family by bringing the lawyer and stopping the ladies from sending them out of their building. Virat helped Amruta and family to clean up the mess in the house.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.