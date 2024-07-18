Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta’s mission to expose Babita and Priyanka begins; will she be successful?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen the absorbing incident of Amruta (Sriti Jha) suffering from the allergic reaction of consuming peanuts. Later, the overdose of the cough syrup made her lose her senses. Virat and Amruta had an emotional time wherein they got rather romantic. Amruta danced with Virat, and this brought about a new phase in their relationship.

We have written about Dildar (Ashish Kaul) getting to know about Babita being hand-in-hand with Priyanka in her plan. This will prompt Dildar to bring back Amruta in the Ahuja house. Dildar and Amruta will plan to expose Priyanka and Babita’s connection and also make Babita realize her mistake.

In the upcoming episode, Amruta will go on with her work in the Ahuja house by claiming that she came back to take care of her husband Virat. She will try to challenge Priyanka in every action of hers, which will further irritate Priyanka and Babita. Dildar will give ample help to Amruta in this mission of hers.

Will Amruta’s plan be successful?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.