Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Malhar Content Creators will see Babita getting exposed when Virat and family will see her shocking act. How will Virat react to this?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond's Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) reaching the venue of Virat's (Arijit Taneja) wedding at the right time. As we know, Babita (Kishori Shahane) spikes Virat's coffee which has made him lose his mental stability. He is not fully conscious, oblivious to what is happening to him. He believes that he is seeing a shocking dream of marrying Priyanka. Amruta comes at the right time and stops the wedding. We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about Virat ending up putting sindoor on Amruta's hairline.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta being shocked to see Babita Ahuja along with Priyanka and Ishika. Virat will be brought back to consciousness and at the same time, a recording played accidentally will expose the evil face of Babita. The recording will show Babita spiking her own son’s drink, so that her plan of getting him married to Priyanka without his consent, happens. Virat will be shocked to see his mother planning against him and Amruta. Virat will get angry at his mother’s act and will be disappointed with her.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.