Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Malhar Content Creators will see Priyanka and Ishika working out a plan to get Virat and Amruta divorced. Read this here.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) suffering injuries when she saved Virat (Arijit Taneja) from the matki which had explosives in it. As we know, Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) tried to kill Amruta by planting an explosive inside the matki. However, Amruta saved Virat and got injured in the process. We saw Virat feeling guilty as his house was not safe for Amruta. The viewers will see Amruta and Virat go on a date, where Virat will give Amruta the divorce papers he has signed. Amruta will go on a date with Virat to cheer him up after his guilt-stricken phase after the blast at the Dahi Handi event.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta contemplating not to sign the papers. However, Priyanka and Ishika will work out a plan where they will think of forging Amruta’s signatures and thereby getting Virat and Amruta their divorce, without their knowledge.

We have seen Priyanka being determined to remove Amruta from Virat’s life.

Will they be successful this time around?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.