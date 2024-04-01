Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta questions Virat’s heartless act

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Muka Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the Ahuja family celebrating Holi in style. Babita forced Virat (Arijit Taneja) to invite Amruta’s family for a Holi bash. Virat, unknowingly, fell into Babita’s trap. As we know, the Ahujas planned the Roka ceremony of Jayesh Chitnis and Ishika, but kept Virat unaware of this plan.

So when Amruta’s family came over, they were shocked to see the Roka arrangements being made for Jayesh and Ishika. Bhavani, Amruta (Sriti Jha), Harsh and Jahan were hurt to the core.

The coming episode will see Bhavani walking away from the premise, and going missing from sight. Amruta will panic and will run around, looking for her mother. However, Bhavani will not be seen anywhere.

Amruta will confront Virat on his heartless act and will tell him that he took away all the happiness from her life.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 121 31st March Written Episode Update

Babita humiliated Bhavani and Amruta’s family in front of Jayesh and Ishika.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.