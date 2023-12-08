Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita lays down a big condition

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amrita (Sriti Jha) losing her job owing to the act of the Ahujas. Amrita has been requesting Virat (Arijit Taneja) to help her get her job back. But Virat feels that Amrita is greedy for money, and humiliates her. However, Amrita who is facing huge financial crisis after moving out of her father’s house, is desperate for the job. She requests Virat again for her job. However, when Virat is adamant, Amrita plays the trick of blackmailing Virat into leaking the fact that the Ahujas paid dowry for their daughter. Virat is forced to give her job back but lays a condition. He keeps Amrita as his personal relationship manager at the bank. He orders the bank that Amrita will exclusively take care of his bank account. With Amrita getting her job back, she is made to do weird tasks by Virat. Virat does so, so that Amrita quits the job by herself.

The coming episode will see Babita (Kishori Shahane) taking yet another ultimate step. She will call for a meeting at the society of all the residents. She would have taken over as the new Secretary of the building. She will order the residents to send the Chitnis family out of the building, that is the mother and daughter. This will shock Amrita and she will fight for her rights to stay in the building.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.